M.I.A. Is Selling an Actual Tin Foil Hat

Back in 2022, M.I.A. went pretty viral for comparing Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to "every celebrity pushing vaccines." Although she later clarified that she's "not really" an anti-vaxxer after initially suggesting that she indeed was in 2020, if the tin foil hat fits... she'll sell it?

The musician recently went on none other than Jones's InfoWars to launch a new clothing line called OHMNI, which the brand's website claims is the "last frontier at persevering your privacy, autonomy, and rights over your body and your data." Being sold for $100 USD, the reversible Tin Foil Hat — made with copper and nickel Faraday fabric — promises to block "99.99% of Wi-Fi, 4G & 5G from reaching your brain."

In addition to the elevated anti-frequency and data theft fashion statement that is that bucket hat, M.I.A.'s clothing line also includes everything from "potency" boxers and briefs — that claim to "protect testosterone and boost fertility" — to ponchos and puffer jackets, as well as your not-so-basic shirts, pants, bags, and additional headgear (no dunce caps yet, though).

"This is not your artist foray into fashion," OHMNI's mission statement declares. "This is a necessity. The armour of the modern knight in the age of modern technological warfare."

It continues, "Future backwards is R U TUF. If the conspiracy theorists are wrong, good for you, you own some beautiful clothes made with pure silver and precious metals. But, if they are right, you just might have saved the future of humanity."

M.I.A.'s last musical release was the 2022 album MATA, with final single "Beep," arriving just ahead of her comments about Jones being forced to pay nearly $1 billion USD in damages for spreading misinformation about the 2012 elementary school shooting. Earlier this month, Jones was ordered to liquidate his personal assets in light of the bankruptcy of his company, Free Speech Systems.