Fifteen years ago, Major Lazer released Guns Don't Kill People…Lazers Do, an album by co-founders Diplo and Switch that marked a seismic shift in electronic music. They'll celebrate 15 years of their genre-defying debut album with a deluxe digital reissue, arriving on November 15, alongside a limited first-ever vinyl pressing.

The special edition includes four bonus tracks, including the re-release of "Zumbie" featuring Andy Milonakis, and three previously unreleased songs — "Where's the Daddy?" with M.I.A., the instrumental "Pon de Streets," and "Nobody Move" with Vybz Kartel, which debuts today alongside an animated video directed by longtime Major Lazer visual mastermind Ferry Gouw.

The vinyl edition arrives with newly reimagined cover art, remastered in Dolby Atmos for a fresh listening experience. The reissue is available for pre-order now.

Check out the video for "Nobody Move" below.