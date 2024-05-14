Luna Li Announces Sophomore Album 'When a Thought Grows Wings,' Shares "Confusion Song"

After skyrocketing to viral stardom in the depths of the early pandemic, Luna Li made quite a splash with her great debut album, the JUNO-nominated Duality, in 2022. The artist born Hannah Bussiere Kim returns today with news of her highly anticipated sophomore album, led by new single "Confusion Song."

When a Thought Grows Wings arrives August 23 via In Real Life / AWAL. Co-produced by Andrew Lappin (L'Rain), with select tracks — including "Confusion Song" — featuring co-production from Monsune (SZA), it came together during the most transitional period of Kim's life: she split from her partner of eight years and left Toronto behind for Los Angeles, her newfound independence at the forefront of her artistic endeavours.

"When a Thought Grows Wings refers to an idea taking shape; from the smallest seed of a thought into real and tangible action," she reflected of the record's title.

Of "Confusion Song," the composer added, "It's the stream of consciousness that my mind went through following a break-up; the denial your subconscious and body can have for a while when that one person won't be in your life anymore."

Listen to the single — a twinkling reintroduction to Kim's ever-evolving, hyper-lush musical landscape — below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



When a Thought Grows Wings:

1. Confusion Song

2. Fantasy

3. Minnie Says (Would You Be My)

4. Golden Hour

5. I Imagine

6. Enigami

7. That's Life

8. I Would Let You

9. Take Me There

10. Fear Is an Illusion

11. Bon Voyage

Pre-order When a Thought Grows Wings.