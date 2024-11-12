Huxlii — the "art pop with a punk heart" project of Toronto's Sabrina Carrizo Sztainbok, who you may know as the bassist in Luna Li's live lineup — has announced a new EP, previewed today by lead single "so this is it."

Odds and Ends, but Mostly Ends arrives January 17 through Majesticsilk Records. The five-track collection follows the artist's 2021 release, scraps. As per press notes, it sees Sztainbok evolve from her lo-fi roots by recording in a studio for the first time, all the while maintaining the resourceful DIY ethos that drives the project. (She got her start in the riot grrrl-inspired band Pins and Needles, playing venues around the city while she was still underage.)

All of this is evident on serrated-edged lead track "so this is it," which arrives alongside a music video directed by Isaac Roberts. Equal parts melodic and crunchy, the single explodes into a huge riff-driven chorus, with Sztainbok's glossy alto cracking into a warbling howl. Check it out below, where you'll also find the EP tracklist.



Odds and Ends, but Mostly Ends:

1. so this is it

2. pretty boys don't die

3. eye2eye

4. bad attitude

5. your opinions