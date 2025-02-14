Ahead of upcoming thriller Opus, A24 has shared the first taste of the film's soundtrack with "Dina, Simone." The track features vocals from John Malkovich as the fictional pop star Moretti, and was written and produced by Nile Rodgers and The-Dream. The track is being released as a part of Opus: The Moretti EP, which arrives on March 14, the same day the film arrives in theatres.

Directed by Mark Anthony Green, Opus follows a young writer (Ayo Edebiri) who is invited to the remote compound of a pop star (Malkovich), who disappeared 30 years ago, and finds herself surrounded by the star's cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists. The film also stars Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino and Tatanka Means.

Listen to "Dina, Simone" and watch the trailer for Opus below.



