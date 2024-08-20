Lil B's long-held Hoop Life dreams will soon become reality with his involvement in the popular NBA 2K video game franchise.

Late last week, the prolific rapper shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he will appear as himself in forthcoming title NBA 2K25, set for release on September 6.

"Lil B extremely rare collect!" he wrote. "Lil B ' The BasedGod ' will be an extremely rare playable character in NBA 2K25! ' The BasedGods Blessings / The BasedGod Curse! ' historical!!! NBA2k - Lil B."

Lil B's message also came alongside shots of himself seated in a photogrammetry rig, surrounded by cameras. You can find those below.

While it's unclear at this point how he'll feature in the game, past instalments of the NBA 2K series have seen music stars like Lil Wayne, Quavo, Jack Harlow and Lil Durk become playable characters.

Lil B's first major crossover into basketball came in 2011, after NBA superstar and serial Twitter X user Kevin Durant questioned his relevancy in a post on the platform. The artist born Brandon McCartney's response was to place "the Basedgod's Curse" on Durant, and further grill the basketball pro with a diss track that headlined his 2014 mixtape Hoop Life.

The curse on Durant would be officially lifted in 2016, and he would win back-to-back NBA Championships in 2017 and 2018 as a member of the team from Lil B's home state, the Golden State Warriors.

In 2012, Lil B memorably tried out for the Santa Cruz Warriors, the minor league affiliate of the NBA's Warriors.