Chappell Roan has been open about adjusting to life following her meteoric rise to fame. Earlier this summer, she spoke on stage about how it's "hard to keep up" with her growth, and now, she's being even more upfront about it on TikTok.

UPDATE (8/26, 11:20 a.m. ET): After Roan posted a written statement on Instagram clarifying her comments further on Saturday (August 24), Paramore's Hayley Williams shared the post to her Instagram Story, praising the pop star's willingness to set boundaries. "read the whole thing and the caption too," Williams wrote. "this happens to every woman i know from this business, myself included. social media has made this worse. i'm really thankful chappell is willing to address it in a real way, in real time. it's brave and unfortunately necessary."

Following the statement, Roan shared a final video thanking people for listening. "Now you know how I feel. When a woman is upset and says something the automatic response is to be like 'Yo, chill.' It's not chill, so I'm not going to be chill."

In a video posted yesterday (August 19), the singer talked about celebrity culture in general, and how people feel "entitled" to things like pictures and hugs when they run into someone in public. "I don't care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous or whatever," she began. "I don't care that it's normal, I don't care that this crazy type of behaviour comes along with the job, the career field I've chosen."

She goes on to say that just because she chose this path, it doesn't mean that she likes giving time to everyone with a parasocial relationship with her. "I don't give a fuck if you think it's selfish of me to say no for a photo, or for your time, or for a hug. That's not normal, that's weird! It's weird how people think you know a person just 'cause you see them online and you listen to the art they make."

In another TikTok on the same topic, Roan posed a question: "If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, 'Can I get a photo with you?' And she's like, 'No, what the fuck?' And then you get mad at this random lady?"

She continued with the scenario, saying this woman has her own time, and that it would be unfair to stalk her family, follow her and bully her online. "I'm a random bitch, you're a random bitch, just think about that for a second."

Roan clarified that her rant isn't about any encounter in specific, but that this is how she feels now that she's experienced certain things. And she's right! We truly are all just random bitches that aren't entitled to anyone's time. Watch her TikToks below.