Land of Talk, Bedouin Soundclash, Jane's Party Set for Stouffville's Wintersong Festival 2025

Kasador, Alicia Clara, Dumb Crush, Long Range Hustle, Rise Carmine, Midnite Gossip and more will also perform from January 23 to 26

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Jan 13, 2025

Stouffville's Wintersong Music Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 2025 edition, taking place January 23 to 26 across more than 18 local venues.

Over 100 performances — as well as workshops, gear swaps, free karaoke shuttle buses and more — are on deck for later this month, featuring headlining sets from Land of Talk and Bedouin Soundclash

Additional performers include Jane's Party, Kasador, Alicia Clara, Dumb Crush, Long Range Hustle, Rise Carmine, Midnite Gossip, Nicole Haber, Yellow Magnolia and I, the Mountain, plus a long list of others to discover.

Check out the full personnel details on the poster below. Tickets for Land of Talk's January 25 performance at the Stained Glass Centre for the Performing Arts and Bedouin Soundclash's official pre-party set at Harmony Hall on January 23 are on sale now.

MusicNewsFestivalWintersong

Tour Dates

January 18, 2025

January 23, 2025

January 26, 2025

March 20, 2025

March 21, 2025

March 23, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage