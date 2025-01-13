Stouffville's Wintersong Music Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 2025 edition, taking place January 23 to 26 across more than 18 local venues.

Over 100 performances — as well as workshops, gear swaps, free karaoke shuttle buses and more — are on deck for later this month, featuring headlining sets from Land of Talk and Bedouin Soundclash.

Additional performers include Jane's Party, Kasador, Alicia Clara, Dumb Crush, Long Range Hustle, Rise Carmine, Midnite Gossip, Nicole Haber, Yellow Magnolia and I, the Mountain, plus a long list of others to discover.

Check out the full personnel details on the poster below. Tickets for Land of Talk's January 25 performance at the Stained Glass Centre for the Performing Arts and Bedouin Soundclash's official pre-party set at Harmony Hall on January 23 are on sale now.