Bedouin Soundclash have postponed their December anniversary tour behind sophomore album Sounding a Mosaic.
An announcement from Dine Alone Records points to the eight-date trek, which was due to kick off in December, moving to March 2025 due to "unforeseen circumstances."
All tickets purchased for the duo's December dates will be honoured at the rescheduled shows. You can find Bedouin Soundclash's updated itinerary below.
This month saw Bedouin Soundclash treat Sounding a Mosaic to a deluxe vinyl release, featuring a 7-inch with reworkings of the album's smash single "When the Night Feels My Song" by Frank Turner, and the Interrupters with Jesse Royal.
Bedouin Soundclash 2025 Tour Dates:
12/05 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom 12/06 Victoria, BC - Capital 12/07 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth 12/08 Edmonton, AB - Midway 12/11 Montreal, QC - Studio TD 12/12 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre 12/13 Toronto, ON - Opera House 12/14 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks
03/20 Edmonton, AB - Midway
03/21 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth
03/22 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
03/23 Victoria, BC - Capital
03/26 Montreal, QC - Studio TD
03/27 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
03/28 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks
03/29 Toronto, ON - Opera House