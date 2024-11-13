Bedouin Soundclash have postponed their December anniversary tour behind sophomore album Sounding a Mosaic.

An announcement from Dine Alone Records points to the eight-date trek, which was due to kick off in December, moving to March 2025 due to "unforeseen circumstances."

All tickets purchased for the duo's December dates will be honoured at the rescheduled shows. You can find Bedouin Soundclash's updated itinerary below.

This month saw Bedouin Soundclash treat Sounding a Mosaic to a deluxe vinyl release, featuring a 7-inch with reworkings of the album's smash single "When the Night Feels My Song" by Frank Turner, and the Interrupters with Jesse Royal.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Bedouin Soundclash has postponed the December dates of the 20th Anniversary tour of Sounding A Mosaic. All dates have been rescheduled for March 2025 ✨



All tickets purchased will be honoured for new dates. pic.twitter.com/p8pkmS2J8r — Dine Alone Records (@dinealonemusic) November 13, 2024

Bedouin Soundclash 2025 Tour Dates: