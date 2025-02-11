Land of Talk have enlisted Marlaena Moore, fresh off the release of her new LP Because You Love Everything, for the Cherish This Tour, which will bring the musicians to 11 cities across five provinces this April.

The stint on the road will begin in Quebec, with a pair of gigs to take place in Gatineau on April 11 and Sutton on April 12. From there, the Lizzie Powell-helmed band and Moore will make their way to the East Coast for performances in Fredericton (April 15), Halifax (April 16), Charlottetown (April 17) and Moncton (April 18).

They'll finish the tour in Ontario, with a slate of concerts happening in Toronto (April 22), St. Catharines (April 23), Windsor (April 24), Guelph (April 25) and Stouffville (April 26). Tickets go on sale Friday (February 14); check out the itinerary below, and find more upcoming shows with Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Land of Talk 2025 Tour Dates:

04/11 Gatineau, QC - Minotaure

04/12 Sutton, QC - Le Sag

04/15 Fredericton, NB - The Cap

04/16 Halifax, NS - Seahorse

04/17 Charlottetown, PE - Trailside Music Hall

04/18 Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar (Caveau)

04/22 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

04/23 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse

04/24 Windsor, ON - The Meteor

04/25 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

04/26 Stouffville, ON - Harmony Hall