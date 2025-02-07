After revealing that new music was on the way, Alabama Shakes have now announced a North American tour — their first in eight years.

The headlining run will mark the group's first dates since performing at Montreal's Osheaga festival in 2017.

This time around, a lone Canadian show comes at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on September 6. Find the band's complete itinerary below.

Support on select dates will come from Bahamas, Shannon & the Clams, El Michels Affair, the Budos Band, Sam Evian, Lee Fields, Greyhounds, Y La Bamba, Caleb Elliott and Alanna Royale.

"Last year, Heath, Zac, and I started chatting about how much fun it would be to make music together and tour again as Alabama Shakes," vocalist/guitarist Brittany Howard shares in a release. "This band and these songs have been such a source of joy for all of us. It is crazy that it has been 10 years since we released Sound and Color and eight years since we played a show. But, we didn't want this to entirely be a look back. We wanted it to be as much about the future as the past. So we have a bunch of new music that will be released soon. We just can't wait to experience that 'feeling' when we start playing those first few notes of 'Don't Wanna Fight' or 'Gimme All Your Love.'"

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time, following an artist pre-sale launching Tuesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time. Complete details can be found via Albama Shakes' official website.



Alabama Shakes 2025 Tour Dates:

07/16 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed-Fairgrounds #

07/18 Minneapolis, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

07/19 La Vista, NE - The Astro Amphitheater #

07/20 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

07/22 Bentonville, AR - The Momentary & ~

07/25 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater & ~

07/26 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater & ~

08/08 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater +

08/09 Las Vegas NV - BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas +

08/10 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre +

08/14 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

08/16 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena +

08/17 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

08/20 Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater *

08/22 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/24 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre *

09/04 Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre $

09/05 Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre $

09/06 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage %

09/08 Cleveland, OH - Jacob's Pavillion $

09/09 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE (Outdoors) $

09/11 Louisville, KY - Bourbon and Beyond Festival

09/14 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ¢

09/17 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium §

09/18 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann ¢

09/19 Washington, DC - The Anthem ¢

09/23 New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

09/25 Austin, TX - Moody Center £

09/26 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall £

09/27 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory £



# Lee Fields

& Caleb Elliott

~ Alanna Royale

+ Shannon & the Clams

* Y La Bamba

$ Sam Evian

% Bahamas

¢ The Budos Band

§ El Michels Affair

£ Greyhounds