Lady Gaga is writing a new album. The pop icon is currently in the studio working on the follow-up to 2020's Chromatica.

Gaga shared some photos of herself in the studio to Instagram yesterday (July 18). "Just me in the studio — happy as ever making music," she wrote. "Feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It's like meditation. I can't wait for you to hear what I'm working on."

It's hard to tell exactly how close she is to being done in the photos, which show her at a microphone and behind a mixing board. Check them out below.

Gaga capped off the Chromatica era in May by releasing her concert film Chromatica Ball.