Montreal's La Sécurité (of Exclaim! New Faves and Class of 2024 fame) are back with their first new material since their sick-as-hell 2023 album Stay Safe!, which is also shared as their first release on Bella Union in the UK.

New single "Detour" arrives today via Cocteau Twins' Simon Raymonde's label overseas, as well as Mothland here in North America. Raymonde's wife, Abbey, had apparently seen La Sécurité perform in New York City and was effusively enthusiastic about him checking them out.

"In May, when the band arrived in the UK for the Great Escape, I was finally able to hear and see for myself," Raymonde shared in a statement. "They were everything she described and more. Way more. Appeals to me on so many levels, musically and culturally, touching on my own post-punk history, but when we invited them for lunch to our house in Brighton and had a beautiful day eating and drinking and getting to know each other, THAT clinched it for me."

Of the skronky, clangorous new dancefloor burner, the band's Éliane Viens-Synnott said, "We recorded the song with an old friend of mine. It was with Renny [Wilson] that I first recorded, went on tour, etcetera. It was refreshing to watch him work on instincts, trying to keep takes and tones as natural as possible, keeping everything open-ended to see where it could lead us. We tried for the song to remain raw. Also, because we know each other so well, it seems to me that he already knew what our music should sound like."

Hear "Detour" below, and catch La Sécurité opening for the Go! Team on their Thunder, Lightning, Strike 20th anniversary tour in the US starting later this month.



La Sécurité 2024 Tour Dates:

10/28 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall *

10/30 Boston, MA - The Sinclair *

11/01 New York City, NY - Irving Plaza *

11/02 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry *

11/03 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat *

11/14 Montreal, QC - Club Soda (CCF)

* with the Go! Team