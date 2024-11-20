Killswitch Engage have shared news of their ninth studio LP. The Grammy-nominated metalcore unit will share The Consequence on February 21 via Metal Blade Records.

Vocalist Jesse Leach calls The Consequence "the combination of everything the past five years has thrown at us as a band, as humans, and society as a whole." The album follows Killswitch Engage's 2019 outing, Atonement.

The new effort is previewed today by "Forever Aligned," which you can hear in the player below. Leach explains that it's "not just about us as humans, our love, and connection, but that connection to the unknown, the greater power, the universe, or God."

"It feels like a really good first song to release not just sonically, but lyrically, as it is all about connection," the vocalist adds. "The device of the world we live in could use a lot more connectivity."

As previously reported, Killswitch Engage will embark on a headline North American tour in March, marking their first trek around the continent since 2022.



The Consequence:

1. Abandon Us

2. Discordant Nation

3. Aftermath

4. Forever Aligned

5. I Believe

6. Where It Dies

7. Collusion

8. The Fall of Us

9. Broken Glass

10. Requiem