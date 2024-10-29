Metalcore authorities Killswitch Engage will embark on a North American tour with Kublai Khan TX, Fit for a King and Frozen Soul in the early months of 2025, bringing them to five Canadian cities across the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec.

"Excited is an understatement for the way that I feel about this tour," Killswitch frontman Jesse Leach said in a press release. "We will be playing a solid amount of new songs, as well as old. That alone makes me very stoked. On top of all that, the lineup we have chosen is a powerful and eclectic blend of hardcore and metal with Kublai Khan TX, Fit for a King and Frozen Soul."

He added, "It is going to make for a really great live experience for everybody who comes to check out this tour. I feel like the band is firing on all cylinders and the timing for this tour couldn't be more perfect. This will be a tour to be remembered… mark my words."

This promised-to-be-memorable stint on the road will begin on March 5 in Nashville, TN, with the first Canadian dates falling in line a couple weeks afterward: Killswitch Engage play Vancouver's PNE Forum (March 19), Penticton's South Okanagan Events Centre (March 21), Tsuut'ina's Grey Eagle Resort & Casino (March 22) and Winnipeg's Burton Cummings Theatre (March 24) in quick succession.

After weaving their way back through the US, the band will return to Canada for a penultimate concert at Montreal's Bell Place on April 11 ahead of wrapping the run the following night in Portland, ME.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (November 1), while various presales are ongoing with the code "KSE2024." Feast your eyes upon the full schedule of dates below.

Killswitch Engage 2025 Tour Dates:

03/05 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *

03/06 Chesterfield, MO - The Factory *

03/08 Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live *

03/09 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion *

03/11 El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center Arena *

03/13 Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas *

03/14 Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort *

03/15 Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live *

03/17 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House *

03/18 Seattle, WA - The Paramount *

03/19 Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum *

03/21 Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre *

03/22 Tsuut'ina, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino *

03/24 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre *

03/27 Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center *

03/28 Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall *

03/29 La Vista, NE - The Astro *

03/30 Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre *

04/01 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live 20 Monroe *

04/03 Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena *

04/04 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

04/05 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall *

04/06 Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center *

04/08 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *

04/09 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks *

04/11 Laval, QC - Bell Place *

04/12 Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena *

* with Kublai Khan TX, Fit for a King and Frozen Soul