Sound Talent Group and Live Nation have joined forces to put together the Summer of Loud Tour: a travelling hard rock festival featuring a rotating roster of headliners Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive. The tour includes a sole Canadian stop in Toronto this July.
With consistent support from the Amity Affliction, the Devil Wears Prada and Alpha Wolf — as well as TX2, Kingdom of Giants and Dark Divine on select dates — the tour gets underway starting June 21 in West Palm Beach, FL. Summer of Loud's single venture to Canada happens in the latter half of its run, with a scheduled appearance at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on July 15 ahead of the trek wrapping on July 27 in Charlotte, NC.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (February 28), with various presales starting today at noon ET. Find the full itinerary below, and more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Summer of Loud 2025 Tour Dates:
06/21 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
06/22 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/24 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
06/26 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion
06/27 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
06/28 Houston, TX _ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
07/01 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
07/02 San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park
07/05 Irvine, CA - Great Park Live
07/06 Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
07/08 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/09 Denver, CO - The JunkYard
07/11 Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater
07/12 Green Bay, WI - Capital Credit Union Park
07/13 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
07/15 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
07/16 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/18 Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration
07/19 York, PA - York State Fair
07/20 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
07/22 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
07/23 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/24 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
07/26 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
07/27 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion