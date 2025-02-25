Sound Talent Group and Live Nation have joined forces to put together the Summer of Loud Tour: a travelling hard rock festival featuring a rotating roster of headliners Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive. The tour includes a sole Canadian stop in Toronto this July.

With consistent support from the Amity Affliction, the Devil Wears Prada and Alpha Wolf — as well as TX2, Kingdom of Giants and Dark Divine on select dates — the tour gets underway starting June 21 in West Palm Beach, FL. Summer of Loud's single venture to Canada happens in the latter half of its run, with a scheduled appearance at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on July 15 ahead of the trek wrapping on July 27 in Charlotte, NC.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (February 28), with various presales starting today at noon ET. Find the full itinerary below, and more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Summer of Loud 2025 Tour Dates:

06/21 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

06/22 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/24 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

06/26 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion

06/27 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

06/28 Houston, TX _ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

07/01 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

07/02 San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

07/05 Irvine, CA - Great Park Live

07/06 Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

07/08 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/09 Denver, CO - The JunkYard

07/11 Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

07/12 Green Bay, WI - Capital Credit Union Park

07/13 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

07/15 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

07/16 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/18 Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration

07/19 York, PA - York State Fair

07/20 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

07/22 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

07/23 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/24 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

07/26 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

07/27 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion