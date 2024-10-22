Rochelle Jordan's debut album 1021 will celebrate its 10th anniversary in November, and the artist has announced plans to press the effort to vinyl to mark the occasion.

In sharing anniversary reflections on the release via Instagram, Jordan revealed that 1021 will be available to pre-order on blue vinyl via her official website starting Friday (October 25) at 12 p.m. PT, marking its debut on the format.

"I don't like to talk about or dwell on the past, but this album really means a lot to me," Jordan wrote of 1021. "It changed my trajectory as a creative. It could honestly make me cry. Young me expressing myself, unaware of how beautifully it would reflect my future. Listening to this album reminds me of my resilience as an indie artist, how unafraid we were to try new things, and how we achieved it all with little more than favours from those who believed in me."

Exclaim!'s review of 1021 found that Jordan's "writing and performance demonstrate a confidence in her intimate arrangement." She would follow this album with 2021's Play with the Changes, which was among our best albums of that year.

Jordan's remaining 2024 tour dates come alongside Sango in North America, including stops in Toronto and Vancouver. Find her itinerary below.



Rochelle Jordan 2024 Tour Dates:

10/24 Toronto, ON - Coda *

10/25 Detroit, MI - El Club *

11/07 Washington, D.C. - The Howard Theatre *

11/08 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *

11/09 New York City, NY - Webster Hall *

11/15 Atlanta, GA - Underground *

11/16 Chicago, IL - Outset *

11/21 Denver, CO - Summit *

11/22 Seattle, WA - Neumos *

11/23 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre *

12/13 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom *

12/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre *

* with Sango