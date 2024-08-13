Over a decade on from its memorable appearance in Drive, Kavinsky's "Nightcall" has become the most Shazamed song in a single day.

"Nightcall" broke the record after being featured during the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics this past weekend, where it was performed by the French electro pop artist alongside Phoenix and vocalist Angèle Van Laeken.

Viewers who were quick to pull up music identification app Shazam on their mobile devices propelled the song to the top of the app's Top 200 Global chart. The most Shazamed song of all time remains Tones and I's 2019 single "Dance Monkey."

Other songs performed during the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics also appear in the chart.

Phoenix's "Lisztomania" currently sits behind "Nightcall" on the Shazam Top 200 Global chart, and "If I Ever Feel Better," "1901" and the Ezra Koenig-assisted "Tonight" also appear, along with Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" and Air's "Playground Love."