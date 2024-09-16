Thankfully undeterred by the bees, Phoenix's performance at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics resulted in guest-featured French electronic artist Kavinsky's Drive soundtrack classic "Nightcall" breaking the Shazam record. All of the normies who didn't know that song immediately wanted to know it after Phoenix, Kavinsky and Belgian singer-songwriter Angèle delivered such a memorable performance — and now, it seems as though the moment will be further cemented into history with a new recording.

Phoenix took to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter today to tease the upcoming release with a photo of a billboard with a red sports car (notably not the Chevy Malibu from Drive) and a sky full of lightning in the background, as well as the three artists' names and the song title.

"We have something to tell you," they wrote, further prompting fans to call a given phone number, where frontman Thomas Mars is heard asking Angèle, "The song is ready, do you want to hear it?" She replies, "Yes of course, let's go," ahead of a snippet of the track playing.

As of this writing, there is no scheduled release date for the new version of "Nightcall," but we're sure it can't be too far off. See Phoenix's tweet below.