Kate Bollinger Plots North American Tour

Supporting her forthcoming debut album Songs from a Thousand Frames of Mind, songwriter Kate Bollinger has announced a fall North American tour set to include a handful of Canadian shows in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. She's shared the news alongside a video for latest LP track, a psychedelia-kissed folk-pop sunbeam entitled "To Your Own Devices."

"In May of 2023, my friends Al, Parker (Essential Forever and Good Dog Nigel, respectively) and I decided to each try and write a song a day," Bollinger explained in a press release. "This is one that I wrote at that time. We recorded it on the third day of the album sessions in the Catskills, live to tape, and without headphones."

The tour behind the album kicks off on October 5 in Boulder, CO, with the artist making her first venture to Canada shortly thereafter to play Toronto's Longboat Hall on October 10 and Montreal's Petit Campus on October 11.

After traversing her way back through the US, Virginia-born Bollinger returns to Canadian soil the following month for a concert at Vancouver's Fortune Sound Club on November 16. Things will wrap up on November 22 at Bollinger's current home base in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow (June 28) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales today in select cities. See the full tour itinerary below — as well as the "To Your Own Devices" video, which Bollinger co-directed with Nikki Milan Houston.



Kate Bollinger 2024 Tour Dates:

10/05 Boulder, CO - eTown Hall

10/07 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

10/08 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

10/10 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

10/11 Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

10/12 Boston, MA - Arts at The Armory

10/13 Brattleboro, VT - Stone Church

10/15 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/17 Philadelphia, PA - Ukie Club

10/18 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

10/19 Charlottesville, VA - The Southern

10/21 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Back Room)

10/22 Asheville, NC - Eulogy

10/24 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

10/25 Nashville, TN - Third Man

10/26 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

10/28 Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

10/29 Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

10/30 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

11/12 Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Atrium

11/14 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

11/15 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

11/16 Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

11/20 Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room

11/21 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

11/22 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom