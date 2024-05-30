Kate Bollinger Announces Debut Album 'Songs from a Thousand Frames of Mind'

Los Angeles-via-Virginia singer-songwriter Kate Bollinger has announced her debut album, led by new single "Any Day Now."

Songs from a Thousand Frames of Mind arrives September 27 on Ghostly International. It follows the string of EPs and singles Bollinger has been releasing steadily since 2017, showcasing her particular brand of woozy, bossa nova-tinged folk-pop.

"My good friend Matt [E. White] was visiting from Virginia and we got together to play some music. We wrote this song and then drove around Los Angeles together," the artist said of the record's jaunty lead single. "That same day he helped me realize the kind of record I wanted to make, which I subconsciously knew but couldn't really find the words for until then."

She continued, "A few months later, I recorded the song at Sam Evian's place in upstate New York with a band we put together. We spent the first day practicing the songs. The next day we recorded the first two songs, 'Any Day Now' being the second one. We did it all live in the room, no headphones or click, done in the spirit of most of my favourite music from the late '60s."

Watch the Ambar Navarro-directed video for "Any Day Now" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



Songs from a Thousand Frames of Mind:

1. What's This About (La La La La)

2. To Your Own Devices

3. Any Day Now

4. God Interlude

5. Lonely

6. Running

7. In a Smile

8. Postcard from a Cloud

9. I See It Now

10. Sweet Devil

11. All This Time

Pre-order Songs from a Thousand Frames of Mind.