John Frusciante Reissuing Debut Album 'Niandra LaDes and Usually Just a T-Shirt'

John Frusciante's lo-fi solo debut is getting a vinyl repress. His 1994 album Niandra LaDes and Usually Just a T-Shirt is being reissued by Superior Viaduct and will be out July 12.

It's available in two editions: a standard version pressed on double black vinyl, and a deluxe edition on two translucent blue LPs plus a seven-inch containing two extra tracks. A product description notes that this reissue "has been carefully remastered and approved by the artist."

Written and recorded around the time Frusciante left the Red Hot Chili Peppers and sunk into drug addiction, Niandra LaDes was originally released through Rick Rubin's American Recordings. It's a divisive album, with its ultra-rough performances and recording quality being met with confusion by those familiar with his work with the Chili Peppers.

Both editions are available to pre-order here. This latest pressing follows a 2017 edition, also from Superior Viaduct.

This week (May 10) will see the release of a new 12-inch from Speed Dealer Moms, Frusciante's electronic duo with Venetian Snares.