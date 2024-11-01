John Frusciante has played a number of guitars over the years, but he's by far most synonymous with a Fender Stratocaster. Now, finally, the Red Hot Chili Peppers six-stringer has gotten his very own signature Strat.

The Limited Edition Masterbuilt John Frusciante Stratocaster replicates the many dings and nicks of Frusciante's go-to 1962 sunburst Strat. It was created by Fender's own Paul Waller. The guitar is made with "pre-CBS" specs — that is, before founder Leo Fender sold his company to CBS in 1965. See the full specs here, and check out some photos in the Instagram post below.

This is a limited edition guitar, meaning that it won't be available everywhere (and it's likely to be quite pricey). Fender Custom Shop's list of dealers can be found over at its website, and it includes just five Canadian stores (including the Long & McQuade near the Exclaim! office — lucky us!).

This Strat surely birthed many of the songs on Exclaim!'s list of the 20 best RHCP songs.