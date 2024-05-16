JFA Drummer Mike "Bam-Bam" Sversvold Has Died

Mike "Bam-Bam" Sversvold — the founding drummer of hardcore punks JFA, who also played in other Phoenix, AZ-area acts like Mighty Sphincter, Soothsayer and Rabid Rabbit — has died.

His former JFA bandmates shared the news on Facebook, writing below the above photo, "Rest in peace Michael 'Bam-Bam' Sversvold, the best dang '80s Skate Rock drummer, bar none. Seen here cruising some outer Phoenix banks in combat boots after JFA practice, circa 1983." No cause of death has been reported at this time.

Back in 2020, Sversvold did an interview with Phoenix New Times where he shared that a variety of health concerns — including arthritis and vertigo — had forced him to stop drumming. In the same article, he reminisced on his early years, having been playing drums since age 10 and touring since he was 15.