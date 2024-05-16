JFA Drummer Mike "Bam-Bam" Sversvold Has Died

He was the original drummer for the hardcore punks, as well as other Phoenix, AZ-based bands like Mighty Sphincter, Soothsayer and Rabid Rabbit

Photo via JFA on Facebook

BY Megan LaPierrePublished May 16, 2024

Mike "Bam-Bam" Sversvold — the founding drummer of hardcore punks JFA, who also played in other Phoenix, AZ-area acts like Mighty Sphincter, Soothsayer and Rabid Rabbit — has died.

His former JFA bandmates shared the news on Facebook, writing below the above photo, "Rest in peace Michael 'Bam-Bam' Sversvold, the best dang '80s Skate Rock drummer, bar none. Seen here cruising some outer Phoenix banks in combat boots after JFA practice, circa 1983." No cause of death has been reported at this time.

Back in 2020, Sversvold did an interview with Phoenix New Times where he shared that a variety of health concerns — including arthritis and vertigo — had forced him to stop drumming. In the same article, he reminisced on his early years, having been playing drums since age 10 and touring since he was 15. 

 

MusicNewsObituaryMetal and HardcorePunk

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage