Irish rockers Inhaler are gearing up to release their third studio album Open Wide (out February 7 via Universal), and have now announced a 2025 North American tour in support of the record. It includes a couple of Canadian concerts in Toronto and Montreal.

Said Canadian shows will kick off the Open Wide tour, with the band making their initial touchdown on this continent in Canada for gigs at Toronto's History and Montreal's MTELUS on February 28 and March 2, respectively. The rest of the shows will be in the US, wrapping up on March 19 in Dallas, TX.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 22) following presales, which begin Wednesday (November 20) at 10 a.m. local. Find the band's full schedule of dates below.

Inhaler 2025 Tour Dates:

02/28 Toronto, ON - History

03/02 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

03/04 Portland, ME - State Theatre

03/06 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

03/07 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

03/08 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

03/10 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

03/11 Birmingham, AL - Iron City

03/13 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

03/14 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

03/15 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

03/17 Houston, TX - House of Blues

03/18 Austin, TX - Stubb's

03/19 Dallas, TX - House of Blues