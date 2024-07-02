Eminem Announces Release Date for 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)'

Eminem has confirmed the release date of his new album. The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) will be out next Friday (July 12) through Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records.

Eminem posted a trailer on social media, showing a rather disturbing video in which a woman gives birth to a demon baby. The clip ends with a short clip of this spring's single "Houdini," plus the confirmation of the July 12 release date.

Today at noon, Eminem will release the new single "Tobey," featuring Big Sean and BabyTron.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) is rumoured to be Eminem's last album, based on promotional materials that discuss the death of the character. It's his 12th album, and the follow-up to 2020's Music to Be Murdered To.