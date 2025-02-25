Ahead of delivering a new album in April, Heart Attack Man have announced plans to hit the road on a North American summer tour.

This June, July and August, the American punk trio will hit the road on their Joyride the U.S. & Toronto & Also Vancouver Tour, with support coming from the Dirty Nil, Carpool and Dear Seattle.

As you may have gleaned from the tour's title, two Canadian stops are included on the run. Heart Attack Man first play Toronto's Velvet Underground on June 7, ahead of a stop at Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre on July 26.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 28, at 12 p.m. ET. An artist presale can be accessed tomorrow (February 26) using the code "spit2025" at Heart Attack Man's official website.

Heart Attack Man will share fourth album Joyride the Pale Horse on April 25. Watch a video for recent track "Laughing Without Smiling" below.



Heart Attack Man 2025 Tour Dates:

06/04 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

06/05 Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

06/07 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground *

06/08 Albany, NY - Empire Underground

06/10 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

06/11 Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

06/13 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Meadows

06/14 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

06/16 Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall

06/17 Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

06/19 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

06/20 Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

06/21 Orlando, FL - The Social

06/22 Miami, FL - Gramps

06/24 Atlanta, GA - The Loft

06/25 Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

06/27 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

06/28 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

06/29 Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

07/08 Detroit, MI - The Shelter

07/09 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

07/10 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

07/11 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line *

07/12 Rapid City, SD - Aby's Rapid City

07/13 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

07/16 Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

07/18 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

07/20 Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

07/21 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

07/23 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

07/24 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

07/25 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

07/26 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

07/27 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

07/29 Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

07/30 Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley

07/31 Fresno, CA - Strummer's

08/01 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room Highland Park

08/02 Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

08/04 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

08/05 Dallas, TX - RBC

08/06 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

08/08 Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

08/09 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

* no Dirty Nil