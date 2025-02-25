Ahead of delivering a new album in April, Heart Attack Man have announced plans to hit the road on a North American summer tour.
This June, July and August, the American punk trio will hit the road on their Joyride the U.S. & Toronto & Also Vancouver Tour, with support coming from the Dirty Nil, Carpool and Dear Seattle.
As you may have gleaned from the tour's title, two Canadian stops are included on the run. Heart Attack Man first play Toronto's Velvet Underground on June 7, ahead of a stop at Vancouver's Rickshaw Theatre on July 26.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 28, at 12 p.m. ET. An artist presale can be accessed tomorrow (February 26) using the code "spit2025" at Heart Attack Man's official website.
Heart Attack Man will share fourth album Joyride the Pale Horse on April 25. Watch a video for recent track "Laughing Without Smiling" below.
Heart Attack Man 2025 Tour Dates:
06/04 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
06/05 Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
06/07 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground *
06/08 Albany, NY - Empire Underground
06/10 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
06/11 Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall
06/13 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Meadows
06/14 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore
06/16 Allentown, PA - Archer Music Hall
06/17 Richmond, VA - The Canal Club
06/19 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
06/20 Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
06/21 Orlando, FL - The Social
06/22 Miami, FL - Gramps
06/24 Atlanta, GA - The Loft
06/25 Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl
06/27 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
06/28 Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
06/29 Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
07/08 Detroit, MI - The Shelter
07/09 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
07/10 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
07/11 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line *
07/12 Rapid City, SD - Aby's Rapid City
07/13 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
07/16 Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
07/18 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
07/20 Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
07/21 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
07/23 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
07/24 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club
07/25 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
07/26 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
07/27 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
07/29 Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
07/30 Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley
07/31 Fresno, CA - Strummer's
08/01 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room Highland Park
08/02 Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
08/04 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
08/05 Dallas, TX - RBC
08/06 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
08/08 Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
08/09 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
* no Dirty Nil