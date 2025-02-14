After last year's successful inaugural edition, Vertigo Music Festival is returning to take over Brock University's Isaac's Bar and Grill in St. Catharines on March 15, and details of the sophomore iteration have now been unveiled.

A mixture of punk and folk, Vertigo will see performances from the Dirty Nil, Miniscule, Cam Kahin, Lauren Dillen, DEAR-GOD, Sophi, Sunshine Express, Velvet Beach, Sun Junkies, Soft Animals, Jules Is Dead, Lydia Stephen and Maggot Pizza.

Attendees have the option to choose between tickets with main-stage access, mezzanine tickets or a mix of both, with passes running from $48.88 to $97.77 — on sale now via DICE. The all-ages event opens at 2:30 p.m.

See the full lineup below.