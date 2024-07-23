The Weeknd has been teasing the final piece of his After Hours/Dawn FM trilogy for what feels like forever at this point, and the latest tease features new music for his fervent fans.

A cinematic visual from the Canadian landing today comes accompanied by a snippet of a new song.

The new teaser, found below, shows a child trying to outrun darkness and grasping hands, attempting to ascend a staircase toward the light. All the while, the Weeknd is heard singing, "I'm falling at the speed of light / I'm staring at your shrinking face, don't cry."

Loosely quoting Nietzsche, the artist born Abel Tesfaye wrote in the caption, "When you gaze long enough into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you."

The Weeknd's latest tease follows news of his return to South America for a one-night-only stadium show in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 7, featuring "never-before-seen production," per a press release.

