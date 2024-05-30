BADBADNOTGOOD Complete Three-EP Series, Announce Physical Pressings of 'Mid Spiral: Chaos, Order & Growth'

Jazzy Toronto crew BADBADNOTGOOD have completed a trilogy of EPs, with a double LP and CD pressing collecting all three due to arrive this fall.

The group released Mid Spiral over the course of the past few weeks. First came Chaos on May 15, then Order on May 22, and finally Growth yesterday (May 29).

BBNG are collecting all three parts for Mid Spiral: Chaos, Order & Growth, which will arrive on on October 25 through XL Recordings / Innovative Leisure.

The 17-song all-instrumental collection features no vocalists or featured guests, but it does find the trio working with a core crew of collaborators: Felix Fox-Pappas (the group's touring keyboardist), Kaelin Murphy (trumpet), Juan Carlos Medrano (percussion) and Tyler Lott (guitar). Sessions took place at Valentine Studios in Los Angeles in February 2024.

Mid Spiral: Chaos, Order & Growth is available to pre-order on CD or vinyl from Bandcamp. The three EPs are streaming in separate parts at your streaming service of choice.

Mid Spiral: Chaos, Order & Growth:

1. Eyes On Me

2. Take Me with You

3. Weird & Wonderful

4. Mid Spiral

5. Last Laugh

6. Your Soul & Mine

7. Playgroup

8. Juan's World

9. Taco Taco

10. Sétima Regra

11. Sunday Afternoon's Dream

12. Rewind Your Mind

13. First Love

14. Audacia

15. Celestial Hands

16. Ways of Seeing

17. White Light