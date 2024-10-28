Toronto's BADBADNOTGOOD have announced a hometown show set to feature a special large ensemble performance of their latest Mid Spiral EP trilogy.

If that wasn't enough, Roc Marciano — whom the band refer to as "one of the greatest living MCs" — will also be performing. BBNG will additionally play Slow Burn, the EP they produced for Baby Rose, live alongside the R&B singer for the first time.

All of that goes down on December 17 at History, with tickets going on sale Friday (November 1) at 10 a.m.