It's starting to feel like, everywhere you look, a new recession indicator just dropped. But, you know what else just dropped? A boatload of excellent new Canadian music that is worth its weight in gold (and dolla-dolla bills, y'all).

Lido Pimienta returns this week with the announcement of her heavily anticipated follow-up to Miss Colombia, led by the new single "Mango." Cœur de pirate, meanwhile, has given us the first taste of her upcoming album with "Cavale."

It's a big week for album releases too, with new records from Cold Specks, Casper Skulls, Ribbon Skirt (Bite Down), Jimmie Kilpatrick (Jimmie) and Braden Lam. There's also the posthumous LP from BC's teenage Flaming Lips collaborator Nell Smith, as well as a Joel Plaskett tribute full of CanCon titans.



Elsewhere, (f.k.a. DJ) Shub and New Chance have also announced upcoming full-length releases, while Headstones made a comeback with an assist from City and Colour. Plus, the Hidden Cameras are ushering us to the dance floor with their first new material since 2021.

The economy may be in shambles, but we're rich in fresh tracks with The Eh! List below.




