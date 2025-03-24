East Coast institution Sappyfest is celebrating its 20th edition this year, and the Sackville event has detailed its initial lineup appearing from August 1 to 3.

Sappyfest 20 will feature musical performers Lido Pimienta, Bry Webb, Mama's Broke, Alan Syliboy and the Thundermakers, Thanya Iyer, and Mas Aya, plus a reading from author Niko Stratis and puppeteering from North Barn Theatre.

An announcement notes, "Artist-led and grounded in community we have traversed the years, together, still amazed by the magic and possibilities generated by participation and mutual creativity. Yes! This summer we are celebrating 20 years of an always improbable, never yet impossible, reunion and rendezvous: a shared act of dreaming ever anew."

Weekend passes for Sappyfest 20 are on sale now from the festival website. More performers are still to be announced.