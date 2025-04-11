Kingston, ON's Spring Reverb is heading back to the downtown core and inner harbour for 2025, and organizers have now announced the initial lineup of artists playing the festival, which runs from May 29 to June 1.

Joining this year's roster are Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Terra Lightfoot, Hollerado's Menno Versteeg, CJ Wiley, Lowest of the Low, Ash Molloy, Mars Aspen, Chinese Medicine, Casper Skulls, Neema Naz, Thunder Queens and many more. The full lineup is set to be announced on May 2.

The schedule of events is live on KPP Concerts' website, with individual tickets for each announced show available now. You can also buy a festival pass, which allows access to all things Spring Reverb. In addition to ticketed shows, there will also be plenty of free concerts and panels.

See the announcement below.