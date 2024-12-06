While some of you heathens munch on your Advent calendar chocolate every day, Gwen Stefani has another daily yuletide activity to suggest: praising the Lord. The totally Japanese singer has partnered with the Catholic app Hallow for its Advent prayer challenge.

The app announced that it would be partnering with her in late November, but Stefani confirmed her involvement in a video posted to her Instagram earlier this week. "Join me and millions of other Christians around the world as we celebrate together the truth that God so loved the world that he gave us his only son," she said.

Stefani will also release a new song called "Christmas Eve" in partnership with the app tomorrow (December 7). According to Hallow's website, "It's a beautiful song centered around God's love, perfect to cap off our first week of Advent together."

You'd be right to assume this is a stark pivot in Stefani's career path, but apparently, her and husband Blake Shelton's Catholic faith is very important to them, according to Yahoo! As someone who went to Catholic school, I can almost guarantee Stefani's proclamation of faith will be used by teachers to make Catholicism seem cool at high schools that are allowed to have pro-life clubs but not gay-straight alliances.