Gwen Stefani has announced a new solo album — her first in seven years. Bouquet will arrive on November 15.

The 10-track record features a new single, "Somebody Else's," arriving this Friday, September 20, as well as a collaboration with hubby Blake Shelton, "Purple Irises." Judging by the album art, Stefani might be heading further away from pop and more toward her husband's genre.

Stay tuned for her new song, and check out the tracklist below in the meantime.

Bouquet:

1. Somebody Else's

2. Bouquet

3. Pretty

4. Empty Vase

5. Marigolds

6. Late to Bloom

7. Swallow My Tears

8. Reminders

9. All Your Fault

10. Purple Irises (with Blake Shelton)