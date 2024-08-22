After a summer on the road supporting Orville Peck's Stampede North American tour, Nova Scotian singer-songwriter Goldie Boutilier has announced a run of her own headlining dates for this fall behind the forthcoming release of her new EP, The Actress (out September 27 via ONErpm). She'll make stops in six Canadian cities in September — news shared alongside latest single, "The Lineup."

"I wrote this song about my first experience as an escort," the artist said of the airy, mournful track in a release. "I wanted the production to feel like a sad disco. I recall my first time in the lineup, my right leg was trembling so intensely I had to stand cross-legged, squeezing my thighs together. A week prior, I'd confided in a music producer about my financial struggles. He suggested escorting. I'm not sure I knew what an escort did."

The dates kick off with a pair of festival sets at Cavendish's Sommo Festival (September 13) and Quebec City's Fono Festival (September 14). From there, Boutilier will complete the Canadian leg with shows in Edmonton (September 19), Calgary (September 20), Victoria (September 22) and Vancouver (September 23). She'll complete the remainder of the tour stateside, wrapping things up on October 17 in New York.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (August 23) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales ongoing. Find the full lineup of dates — and listen to "The Lineup" — below.



Goldier Boutilier 2024 Tour Dates:

09/13 Cavendish, PE - Sommo Festival

09/14 Quebec City, QC - Fono Festival

09/19 Edmonton, AB - 99ten

09/20 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar

09/22 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom

09/23 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

09/26 Los Angeles, CA - Peppermint Club

09/28 Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival

10/01 Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit

10/02 Santa Fe, NM - El Rey Court

10/05–10/11 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/14 Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

10/17 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge