After a summer on the road supporting Orville Peck's Stampede North American tour, Nova Scotian singer-songwriter Goldie Boutilier has announced a run of her own headlining dates for this fall behind the forthcoming release of her new EP, The Actress (out September 27 via ONErpm). She'll make stops in six Canadian cities in September — news shared alongside latest single, "The Lineup."
"I wrote this song about my first experience as an escort," the artist said of the airy, mournful track in a release. "I wanted the production to feel like a sad disco. I recall my first time in the lineup, my right leg was trembling so intensely I had to stand cross-legged, squeezing my thighs together. A week prior, I'd confided in a music producer about my financial struggles. He suggested escorting. I'm not sure I knew what an escort did."
The dates kick off with a pair of festival sets at Cavendish's Sommo Festival (September 13) and Quebec City's Fono Festival (September 14). From there, Boutilier will complete the Canadian leg with shows in Edmonton (September 19), Calgary (September 20), Victoria (September 22) and Vancouver (September 23). She'll complete the remainder of the tour stateside, wrapping things up on October 17 in New York.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow (August 23) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales ongoing. Find the full lineup of dates — and listen to "The Lineup" — below.
Goldier Boutilier 2024 Tour Dates:
09/13 Cavendish, PE - Sommo Festival
09/14 Quebec City, QC - Fono Festival
09/19 Edmonton, AB - 99ten
09/20 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar
09/22 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom
09/23 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
09/26 Los Angeles, CA - Peppermint Club
09/28 Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival
10/01 Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit
10/02 Santa Fe, NM - El Rey Court
10/05–10/11 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/14 Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl
10/17 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge