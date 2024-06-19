Ghostkeeper Return with New Single "Lipstick" and Upcoming LP 'Cîpayak'

Shane Ghostkeeper went solo for last year's Songs for My People, and with that album recently having been nominated for the Polaris Music Prize, he's now bringing back his band Ghostkeeper for a new single.

UPDATE (6/20, 12:05 p.m. ET): Ghostkeeper have confirmed that their new album, Cîpayak, will be out August 28.

The new song "Lipstick" was made by the core duo of Shane Ghostkeeper and Sarah Houle, and it's a nostalgic love song set to a whirring, robotic soundscape of abstract trap beats and Auto-Tuned R&B.

Shane Ghostkeeper said in a statement, "This song was conceived out of a sweet moment of romantic nostalgia: shared cigarettes outside of Broken City after a show, shooting our own Super 8 music videos, and a photo booth picture that remains in the breast pocket of my jean jacket that Sarah sent to me while away at art school in Halifax after our very first summer of love. 'Lipstick' is dedicated to all you lovers out there."

Below, watch a video by Jared Sych. It brings an avant-garde dance performance to a large empty building that appears to be some sort of a shopping mall or community centre.