Black Mirror: Bandersnatch — Netflix's flagship foray into the world of choose-your-own-adventure streaming — is being removed from the platform early next week.

The film will be taken down on May 12 alongside Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend, the only other interactive program that remains on the streaming giant.

This perhaps has to do with the fact that Netflix has been ramping up its games section based on its original content, like Too Hot to Handle 3 and Oxenfree. This was implied by a Netflix rep, who told The Verge in November that their interactive content "served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas."

Bandersnatch includes over 300 minutes of footage, and could be completed in as little as 40 minutes, but took users an average of about 90 minutes to get through. Recently, Exclaim! put it on our list of the best Black Mirror episodes.

The film garnered a lawsuit in 2019 when Chooseco, the owners of the Choose Your Own Adventure book franchise, claimed they owned the rights to the titular phrase of their novels.

Fans are currently running a change.org petition to keep Bandersnatch on Netflix.