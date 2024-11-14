Sled Island Gets Ducks Ltd., Hotline TNT, Jennifer Castle for BOB-Sled 2025

Cola, Nap Eyes, Ghostkeeper, Fold Paper, WAIT//LESS, Barbara and more will also perform at the inaugural six-day winter festival

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Nov 14, 2024

Calgary's Sled Island Music and Arts Festival reliably brings us one of the most electrifying, eclectic live music lineups in the country every summer. Now, organizers have announced the inaugural edition of BOB-Sled — a six-day winter festival presented in collaboration with Eighty-Eight Brewing Co. and the Palomino.

UPDATE (11/28, 12:56 p.m. ET): Jennifer Castle has cancelled her appearance at BOB-Sled. She'll be replaced by Ada Lea for the scheduled January 26 performance.

With Ducks Ltd., Hotline TNT, Jennifer Castle, Cola, Nap Eyes, Ghostkeeper, Fold Paper, WAIT//LESS, Barbara, Alex MacNeil & the Revenants, Tebby & the Heavy, Bennett Mitchell, Witch Victim, Perra, Silvering and more set to perform, the event will take place at the Palomino Smokehouse from January 21 to 26.

Festival wristbands providing access to all performances (subject to capacity) are available for $88, as well as tickets for the individual shows priced at $22 each.

MusicNewsFestivalSled Island

Tour Dates

January 22, 2025

January 26, 2025

February 27, 2025

March 1, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage