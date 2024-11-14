Calgary's Sled Island Music and Arts Festival reliably brings us one of the most electrifying, eclectic live music lineups in the country every summer. Now, organizers have announced the inaugural edition of BOB-Sled — a six-day winter festival presented in collaboration with Eighty-Eight Brewing Co. and the Palomino.

UPDATE (11/28, 12:56 p.m. ET): Jennifer Castle has cancelled her appearance at BOB-Sled. She'll be replaced by Ada Lea for the scheduled January 26 performance.

With Ducks Ltd., Hotline TNT, Jennifer Castle, Cola, Nap Eyes, Ghostkeeper, Fold Paper, WAIT//LESS, Barbara, Alex MacNeil & the Revenants, Tebby & the Heavy, Bennett Mitchell, Witch Victim, Perra, Silvering and more set to perform, the event will take place at the Palomino Smokehouse from January 21 to 26.

Festival wristbands providing access to all performances (subject to capacity) are available for $88, as well as tickets for the individual shows priced at $22 each.