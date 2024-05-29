Fucked Up Book Summer North American Tour with Chastity

Fresh off celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Chemistry of Common Life, Fucked Up will be living life on the road this summer — promising "new places new sounds." Their North American tour this July with Chastity includes Canadian stops in four Ontario cities.

The band will start things off with the shows in their home province, beginning the run on July 14 at Warehouse in St. Catharines. They'll go on to play Windsor (July 15), London (July 16) and Hamilton (July 17) before heading to the US to complete the remainder of the scheduled dates.

As aforementioned, all are with Chastity, with the exception of a New York show with OFF! and the final gig of the tour on July 24 in Carrboro, NC, as part of Merge Records' 35th anniversary celebrations.

Tickets go on sale Friday (May 31) at 10 a.m. local time. See the schedule of dates in its entirety below.

Fucked Up 2024 Tour Dates:

07/14 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse

07/15 Windsor, ON - Meteor

07/16 London, ON - Palasad SocialBowl

07/17 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

07/18 Philadelphia, PA - Ukie Club

07/19 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

07/20 New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge *

07/21 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

07/22 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

07/24 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

* with OFF!