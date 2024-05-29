Fucked Up Book Summer North American Tour with Chastity

Including Canadian dates in St. Catharines, Windsor, London and Hamilton

Photo: Stephen McGill

BY Megan LaPierrePublished May 29, 2024

Fresh off celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Chemistry of Common Life, Fucked Up will be living life on the road this summer — promising "new places new sounds." Their North American tour this July with Chastity includes Canadian stops in four Ontario cities.

The band will start things off with the shows in their home province, beginning the run on July 14 at Warehouse in St. Catharines. They'll go on to play Windsor (July 15), London (July 16) and Hamilton (July 17) before heading to the US to complete the remainder of the scheduled dates.

As aforementioned, all are with Chastity, with the exception of a New York show with OFF! and the final gig of the tour on July 24 in Carrboro, NC, as part of Merge Records' 35th anniversary celebrations.

Tickets go on sale Friday (May 31) at 10 a.m. local time. See the schedule of dates in its entirety below.

Fucked Up 2024 Tour Dates:

07/14 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse
07/15 Windsor, ON - Meteor
07/16 London, ON - Palasad SocialBowl
07/17 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks
07/18 Philadelphia, PA - Ukie Club
07/19 Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
07/20 New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge *
07/21 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
07/22 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
07/24 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

* with OFF!

