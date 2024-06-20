Five Must-See Acts at the Vancouver Folk Music Festival 2024

Surely one of the world's most gorgeously situated music festivals in a major city, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival is back for its 47th year, once again taking over Jericho Beach Park, offering incredible views of the mountains and the Strait of Georgia — not to mention an incredible lineup of artists crossing cultures, countries and genres.

The festival is going strong in 2024 with a stacked, varied lineup bringing together artists from around the world, who will descend on Vancouver from July 19 to 21. Weekend passes and single day tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Jeremy Dutcher

One of Canada's most acclaimed composers, Jeremy Dutcher combines the language and traditional songs of his Wolastoqiyik people with neo-classical compositions and operatic vocals. A two-time Exclaim! cover star, he's one of our country's most essential and unclassifiable artists.

Gordon Grdina's The Marrow

Guitarist and oud player Gordon Grdina is a seasoned musician with formidable chops, having appeared on the Exclaim! cover as a member of Dan Mangan's former band Blacksmith and lending his fretwork to many experimental projects over the years. The Marrow continues this adventurous journey by mixing jazz and Arabic sounds amidst free-roaming improvisations.

Pharis and Jason Romero

Emphasizing the "folk" in the name of the Vancouver Folk Music Festival, small-town BC sweethearts Pharis and Jason Romero have won the JUNO Award for Traditional Roots Album of the Year an incredible four times. They're true salt-of-the-earth songwriters who even manufacture their own banjos.

Suzie Ungerleider

Known for many years as Oh Susanna, Suzie Ungerleider now goes by her own name, opening up a new chapter in her career while continuing a forge a singular path in roots music on the strength of her warm, effortless voice and poetic imagery.

Leif Vollebekk

He's back! Leif Vollebekk released New Ways in late 2019, and the pandemic interrupted his tour plans behind that album. Now, with another album, titled Revelation, arriving on September 27, he's kicking off another tour cycle back where he belongs — wowing crowds with his sensitive tunes and instrumental prowess.