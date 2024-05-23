Leif Vollebekk Details New Album 'Revelation'

Smooth crooning Montreal singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Leif Vollebekk is back with plans for a new album due September 27 on Secret City Records.

Revelation — his follow-up to 2019's New Ways — is the artist's first since the pandemic began, and finds him inspired by the writing of Carl Jung, and delving into existential doubt, mortality, and the search for a higher power.

"During the pandemic lockdown, I was drawn to biographies and books about science. I guess I was looking for something to ground me," said Vollebekk. "When I read Carl Jung's Dreams, Memories, Reflections, I was taken aback that he wrote so freely of having premonitions in his dreams and by his fascination with alchemy.

"When I read about Isaac Newton's life, I discovered that this man of science secretly practiced alchemy in his own laboratory and looked for signs of the apocalypse. The more I read, the more otherworldly all these great scientists were. Dmitri Mendeleev said his breakthrough for the arrangement of the elements came to him in a dream. Is it really that different from Paul McCartney hearing 'Yesterday' in a dream?"

The album was self-produced by Vollebekk, who also plays piano, guitar, bass, B3 organ, harmonica, accordion and Moog synthesizer on the album. Contributors include drummer Jim Keltner, steel guitarist Cindy Cashdollar, bassist Shahzad Ismaily, and Angie McMahon and Anaïs Mitchell on background vocals.

The album is previewed today by lead single "Moondog," which you can hear below. There, you'll also find the album's tracklist.

Vollebekk is set to tour Europe and the UK this fall, but before he does, he's lined up festival slots in Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary this summer.

Revelation:

1. Rock and Roll

2. Southern Star

3. Peace of Mind

4. Surfer's Journal

5. Moondog

6. False-Hearted Lover

7. Elijah Rose

8. Mississippi

9. Till I See You Again

10. Sunset Boulevard Expedition

11. Angel Child

