Montreal-based singer-songwriter (and low-key guitar virtuoso) Leif Vollebekk has announced the addition of a 2025 Canadian leg to his tour itinerary behind his latest LP, Revelation.

After traversing the US next month, the artist will perform in 10 cities across six provinces of his home country starting February 14 in Vancouver, BC. Vollebekk will play a second BC show in Victoria (February 15) before heading to Alberta for a pair of gigs in Calgary (February 18) and Edmonton (February 19), followed by another pair in Saskatchewan (Saskatoon on February 20, Regina on February 21).

Following a February 22 performance in Winnipeg, the musician returns to the central part of the country for his final three concerts in Ottawa (February 27), Montreal (February 28) and Toronto (March 1).

Tickets go on sale Friday (October 25) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of dates and the video for album cut "Rock and Roll" below, and revisit Exclaim!'s recent interview with Vollebekk.



Leif Vollebekk 2025 Tour Dates:

02/14 Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

02/15 Victoria, BC - McPherson Playhouse

02/18 Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

02/19 Edmonton, AB - Midway

02/20 Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre

02/21 Regina, SK - The Exchange

02/22 Winnipeg, MB - Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain

02/27 Ottawa, ON - The Bronson

02/28 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

03/01 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall