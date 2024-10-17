Fionn Seal It with a Hiss on "Snake Behavior"

It's the Vancouver duo's third single of the year

Published Oct 17, 2024

Ahead of supporting the Canadian dates of JJ Wilde's North American tour set to begin later this month, Vancouver sister act Fionn have shared a venomous new cut called "Snake Behavior" via 604 Records.

Produced and co-written by Kevvy (Fake Shark), the new single marks Brianne and Alanna Finn-Morris's third offering of 2024, following this summer's "Bad at Being Casual," and "Your Type" back in March.

"They always said the girls were two-faced / But you're a hydra with nine heads," Fionn intone in their signature harmonies atop glittery garage rock riffage as a biting response to someone who has turned "cold like fucking Canada." Give it a listen below, where you'll also find their fall tour itinerary.


Fionn 2024 Tour Dates:

10/23 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom *
10/24 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre *
10/25 Kelowna, BC - BNA Brew Co *
10/26 Nelson, BC - Spirit Bar *
10/28 Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's *
10/30 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room *
10/31 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar *
11/01 Saskatoon, SK - The Capitol Music Club *
11/07 Ridgeway, ON - The Sanctuary *
11/08 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks *
11/10 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD *
11/13 Charlottetown, PEI - PEI Brewing Company *
11/14 Fredericton, NB - The Capital Complex *
11/15 Halifax, NS - The Marquee Ballroom *
11/16 Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar *
11/21 London, ON - London Music Hall *
11/22 Toronto, ON - The Opera House *

* with JJ Wilde

