Ahead of supporting the Canadian dates of JJ Wilde's North American tour set to begin later this month, Vancouver sister act Fionn have shared a venomous new cut called "Snake Behavior" via 604 Records.

Produced and co-written by Kevvy (Fake Shark), the new single marks Brianne and Alanna Finn-Morris's third offering of 2024, following this summer's "Bad at Being Casual," and "Your Type" back in March.

"They always said the girls were two-faced / But you're a hydra with nine heads," Fionn intone in their signature harmonies atop glittery garage rock riffage as a biting response to someone who has turned "cold like fucking Canada." Give it a listen below, where you'll also find their fall tour itinerary.



Fionn 2024 Tour Dates:

10/23 Victoria, BC - Capital Ballroom *

10/24 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre *

10/25 Kelowna, BC - BNA Brew Co *

10/26 Nelson, BC - Spirit Bar *

10/28 Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred's *

10/30 Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room *

10/31 Calgary, AB - Commonwealth Bar *

11/01 Saskatoon, SK - The Capitol Music Club *

11/07 Ridgeway, ON - The Sanctuary *

11/08 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks *

11/10 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD *

11/13 Charlottetown, PEI - PEI Brewing Company *

11/14 Fredericton, NB - The Capital Complex *

11/15 Halifax, NS - The Marquee Ballroom *

11/16 Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar *

11/21 London, ON - London Music Hall *

11/22 Toronto, ON - The Opera House *

* with JJ Wilde