After flirting with Canada on his spontaneous tour, Jack White is unfortunately leaving the area for the UK. But even if you haven't been lucky enough to catch him live, fans can get a little taste of his No Name shows thanks to the video for "That's How I'm Feeling."

The crunchy song, which has emerged as the single from the garage rocking No Name, is brought to life with a compilation of footage from the road. It's full of quick edits and lo-fi footage — a style that enhances both the song's raw production and its frantic energy.

Watch it below. It was edited by Brook Linder using video from various sources.