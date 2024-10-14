Ethel Cain's 2022 album Preacher's Daughter launched the indie artist into a massive star in certain circles. She got everything that lets a modern singer-songwriter know they've made it: inclusion on an Obama year-end list, a fear of Twitter and people behaving highly disrespectfully at her concerts. Now, Cain has announced her follow-up record.

Sharing the news on Instagram today, the artist announced that her new album Perverts will be released on January 8, 2025. The record's first single is called "Punish," and it's set to debut on November 1. The attached artwork is the single cover for "Punish," with the Perverts album art and further details still to come.

Cain also joined American Football on stage at Best Friends Forever festival in Los Angeles over the weekend to perform "For Sure," the song from their 1999 self-titled album that she recently covered for American Football (Covers), which is set for release in full later this week.