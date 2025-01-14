Envy of None — the quartet of Rush's Alex Lifeson, Andy Curran, Maiah Wayne and Alfio Annibalini — have detailed their sophomore LP. The supergroup will share Stygian Wavz on March 14 via KScope.

Following their 2022 self-titled debut, the 11-track Stygian Wavz is said to be the sound of a band "basking in the radiant glow of creative confidence," per a release.

Previously shared singles "Not Dead Yet" and "Under the Stars" both appear in the tracklist. Arriving alongside the album news is the title track, complete with another artificial intelligence-aided music video.

Stygian Wavz is now available for pre-order in a variety of formats including coloured and standard black vinyl, CD, Blu-ray, and Special Deluxe edition box set.

Stygian Wavz:

1. Not Dead Yet

2. The Story

3. Under the Stars

4. Thrill of the Chase

5. Handle With Care

6. That Was Then

7. Raindrops

8. New Trip

9. Clouds

10. The End

11. Stygian Waves