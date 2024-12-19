Rush's Alex Lifeson is set to receive the National Guitar Museum's annual Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024.

"Alex's playing has inspired countless guitarists to push the boundaries of what the guitar can do. And I am one of them," said HP Newquist, the executive director of the National Guitar Museum. "It's hard to even put his playing in a single category — calling him a 'rock guitarist' doesn't begin to cover it. Catchy riffs, intricate instrumental passages, classical flourishes, jackhammer chords, brilliant tone ... that's just the start of what Alex does as a guitarist."

Lifeson has played guitar on over 30 albums since 1974, both in his work with Rush and otherwise. He'll be the fifteenth recipient of the Museum's Lifetime Achievement award, the most recent recipient being Tommy Emmanuel.

In a statement, Lifeson said:

I'm honoured to be receiving this Lifetime Achievement award from the National Guitar Museum. I fell in love with the guitar when I was eleven years old and continue my romantic affair to this day, sixty years later. It has been my voice, my lover and my partner on a lifelong journey, and we've never had a single argument. I'm grateful for this acknowledgement and fortunate to share the rewards that come with being a guitarist.

Lifeson's distinctive playing has led the open-barre F#m chord to be known as "The Lifeson Chord." Since Rush's last tour in 2015, Lifeson has created a line of Lerxst gear with amp manufacturer Mojotone and guitar maker Godin, and recorded music with his new band, Envy of None.