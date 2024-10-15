Just before Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley's memoir, Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell, hit shelves last week, excerpts of the book pertaining to his allegedly sexually abusive relationship with former manager Greig Nori of Treble Charger surfaced online. Nori has since denied the allegations, claiming the sexual relationship between him and Whibley — which started when they were in their late 30s and 18, respectively — was consensual.

Now, Whibley has posted a brief video message responding to Nori's claims. "I just want to keep this brief because it's been an extremely heavy week for me," he began. "For one, I take no pleasure in coming out with the truth about what happened between me and my ex-manager, but it was something that I just couldn't keep [in] anymore and I had to let it out."

"It has come to my attention that Greig Nori has now called me a liar," Whibley continued. "I tell you right now, I stand behind every word that's in my book 100 percent. I'm not a liar, and I'm going to speak to you directly, Greig Nori. If you think I'm a liar, there's only one way to settle this: under oath. In front of a judge, in front of a jury. Any time you want, I'm ready."

The musician went on to thank his fans, bandmates and loved ones for their support. "We'll get through this, like we get through everything else," he added. Watch the video below.